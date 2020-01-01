About this product

Cherry UNO - Hybrid A hybrid of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple, this earthy berry blend is sweet and sour. Within minutes, Cherry Pie gives feelings of happiness, creativity, and uplifted relaxation. GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS: Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!