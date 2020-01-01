 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

by GreenPost CBD

Write a review
GreenPost CBD Cannabis Flower Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

LIFTER - SATIVA A Suver Haze and ERB Hybrid. Outdoor grown in Oregon, Lifter is a tier one Industrial Hemp that is ultra-smooth and sure to be an everyday favorite. The dense, lime green buds with lots of little orange. Lifter is known for its high terpene profile with hints of lemon, fuel and gas. This strain was a strong contender with Special Sauce in its flower size. The flavor is at almost 18%. Lifter tested the highest in CBD out of all of our 2018 strains. The dried flowers are more airy than our other strains, but very potent. Happy | Relaxing | Calming GreenPost is our premium super high quality CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth(3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC SATIVA BENEFITS Sativa strains tend to produce a more cerebral effect, which impacts mood and emotion. These strains are popular for increasing energy levels, improving focus, and combating depression. Sativa strains are often recommended for daytime use because many patients find them helpful for providing symptom relief without interfering with daily activities.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

GreenPost CBD Logo
Premium CBD