 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. CBD Hemp Live Resin Shatter

CBD Hemp Live Resin Shatter

by GreenPost CBD

Write a review
GreenPost CBD Concentrates Solvent CBD Hemp Live Resin Shatter

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

GreenPost premium CBD products -Derived from certified organic hemp flower -Full Spectrum Whole Plant Hemp Extract. -Dosage: 850mg CBD -Size: 1 Gram -Less Than 0.3% THC CBD Benefits CBD oil has been studied for its potential role in treating many common health issues, including anxiety, depression, acne and heart disease. For those with cancer, it may even provide a natural alternative for pain and symptom relief. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always consult with a medical professional before starting a new dietary supplement.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GreenPost CBD Logo
Premium CBD