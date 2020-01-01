GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact.
GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors.
At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers:
-- Seattle Cannabis Co.
-- Bud Hut
-- Local Roots
-- Gold Bar Marijuana
-- Loving Farms
-- Puget Sound Marijuana
-- Cascade Kropz
Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.