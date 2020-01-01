 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Law

by Greenspoon Marder LLP

Cannabis Law

About this product

Among the first national law firms to establish a dedicated Cannabis Practice Group, Greenspoon Marder is at the forefront of this exciting and rapidly growing industry. We offer flexible and creative solutions to help achieve our clients’ individual goals, and drive success for the cannabis industry as a whole. Our team helps cultivators, retailers, product manufacturers, distributors, and testing facilities, as well as ancillary industry businesses and investors. Our attorneys know the unique risks and challenges facing the cannabis, medical marijuana and hemp sectors, so we take the time to understand our clients’ products and business objectives. For many of our clients, the legal and regulatory requirements of cannabis business ownership are their least favorite parts of the job. We understand, and we work alongside company leadership to create the smoothest path to success.

About this brand

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a national full-service business law firm with over 240 attorneys and 26 locations across the United States. Our Cannabis Law Group is recognized as a national leader in representing clients throughout the cannabis sector and adjacent industries. Our cannabis attorneys aid investors, entrepreneurs, individuals and businesses of all sizes in traversing the complex and ever-changing legal issues facing the cannabis, medical marijuana and hemp sectors. Our team understands the particular risks and challenges our clients must navigate and overcome, offering trusted and experienced guidance in every step of the process. www.gmlawcannabis.com