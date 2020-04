GREENWORKS FARMS IS A SMALL FAMILY RUN CANNABIS BUSINESS OPERATING IN FULL OLCC COMPLIANCE, WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON USING ABSOLUTELY NO CHEMICAL SPRAYS OF ANY KIND EVER, AS PREVIOUS MEDICAL PRODUCERS FOR OURSELVES & OUR FAMILIES THE PURITY OF OUR FLOWER HAS BECOME AN OBSESSION AND THROUGH SMALL BATCH INDOOR CONTROL AND A HIGH LEVEL OF IN GARDEN OBSERVATION, A VERY ACHIEVABLE GOAL, IT COMES DOWN TO PASSION & PURPOSE, WE WISH TO CONSUME OUR FLOWER PRODUCTS & WE DO, WE DON'T WISH TO CONSUME ANYTHING BUT PURE MATURE CANNABIS, & WHAT WE PLEDGE TO OUR CUSTOMERS IS THIS: IF WE DON'T LIKE IT AND SMOKE IT OURSELVES WE WILL NEVER BRING IT TO MARKET. OUR PLEDGE OF PURITY!