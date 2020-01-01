Part of the prominent line of Chemdog strains, Chemdog 4 is known to deliver a balance of cerebral invigoration alongside relaxed full-body effects. Its smell has been likened to citrus or even Pine-Sol, with a lemon flavor. With light-green buds, Chemdawg 4 grows to be a fairly tall plant, reaching up to 7 feet outdoors and 4-5 feet indoors, and its flowering time is 9-10 weeks. It often appears to have a large amount of crystals, with orange hairs growing from the buds.