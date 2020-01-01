 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
1:1:1 Pearl Blackberry Lemonade

by Grön

Grön Edibles Candy 1:1:1 Pearl Blackberry Lemonade

About this product

Our 1:1:1 Blackberry Lemonade pearl has equal parts CBN, CBD, and THC, with 5mg of each per pearl. These three work together in harmony to create the perfect balanced body buzz

About this brand

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.