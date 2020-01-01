We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.