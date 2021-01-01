1:1 Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Pips 100mg
About this product
Deliciously Dark. Candy Crunch. Decadent Fair Trade dark chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with equal parts CBD & THC, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter 1:1 Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last. what’s in it? 20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade dark chocolate with a peanut butter center, combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/THC in a 1:1 ratio. CBD: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
About this brand
Grön
