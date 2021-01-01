 Loading…

1:1 Relax Raspberry Pearls 600mg

by Grön

Tart Flavor. Sweet Finish. Like a handful of freshly picked raspberries, these gummies are tart and tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 30mg CBD and THC per pearl give you a perfectly balanced experience of body and mind. Great for a night curled up with a good book, a spa day in a soaking tub, or a stargazing trip with good company. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 30MG PER SERVING AND 300MG PER BOX CBD 30MG PER SERVING AND 300MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

