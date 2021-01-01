 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg

1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg

by Grön

Write a review
Grön Edibles Candy 1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg
Grön Edibles Candy 1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg
Grön Edibles Candy 1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sweet Strawberry. Cool Melon. Our 1:4 Strawberry Melon Pearls have 2.5mg CBN and 10mg THC in each Pearl, targeting relaxation and restfulness to give you all the full-body feels like never before. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, packed with strawberry and watermelon flavors, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:4 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT CBN 2.5MG PER SERVING AND 25MG PER BOX THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

About this brand

Grön Logo
We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review