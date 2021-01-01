1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl 125mg
by GrönWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sweet Strawberry. Cool Melon. Our 1:4 Strawberry Melon Pearls have 2.5mg CBN and 10mg THC in each Pearl, targeting relaxation and restfulness to give you all the full-body feels like never before. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, packed with strawberry and watermelon flavors, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:4 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT CBN 2.5MG PER SERVING AND 25MG PER BOX THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.