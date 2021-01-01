2:1 Bliss Strawberry Pearls 300mg
About this product
Lusciously Sweet. Delicately Smooth. Nobody can resist the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Like a summer drive, you may experience ‘warm-wind-through-your-hair’ sensations. 20mg of CBD and 10mg of THC will give you a full body blissfulness that’s perfect for a romantic dinner out, a body-moving workout, or long walk through your favorite park. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried strawberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 2:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX CBD 20MG PER SERVING AND 200MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
