Boost: Watermelon Pearls - 50mg THC

by Gron

About this product

Crisp taste. Cool flavor. Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 5mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

About this brand

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.