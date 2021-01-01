 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg

1:1 Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg

by Grön

Write a review
Grön Edibles Candy 1:1 Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg
Grön Edibles Candy 1:1 Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg
Grön Edibles Candy 1:1 Celebrate Peach Prosecco Pearls 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Peachy Sweet. Bubbly Crisp. Raise ’em high to health, happiness, and a hell of a good time! You’re going to love the light, bright peach Prosecco flavor in these pearls. And with 10mg of both CBD and THC, they’ll pair perfectly with a night on the town, a picnic in the park with friends, or a hot date with your crush. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with peach and mango bubbly flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT, MANGO THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

About this brand

Grön Logo
We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review