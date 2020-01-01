Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grön chocolates tend to shatter preconceptions. Induldge in amazing chocolate, get stuff done during the day and have a very enjoyable evening. A variety of chocolate bars, bites and bits begin with the aroma, appearance and snap, and follow up with a melt-in-your-mouth hug.
Be the first to review this product.