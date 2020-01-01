 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Dark Chocolate - 500mg CBD

by Gron

$26.00MSRP

About this product

Classic Dark, CBD Bliss. Our vegan Dark Chocolate hemp CBD bar is amazing on its own or as a substitute in any recipe that calls for 70%+ dark chocolate. With zero THC, this bar is perfect for anyone looking for the benefits of CBD and other minor cannabinoids without the psychoactive effects of THC—all wrapped in our most delicious dark chocolate. what’s in it? 72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, broad-spectrum hemp extract. THC: N/A CBD: 50mg per serving / 500mg per package

About this brand

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.