WHAT’S IN IT? Hand-crafted, fair-trade sourced, 72% cacoa dark chocolate infused with pure, sustainable CBD and topped with locally sourced, hand-harvested Jacobsen sea salt. WHY DO YOU WANT IT? Our dark chocolate bar is an excellent substitute in any recipe calling for high quality dark chocolate, making it a great choice for any budding CBD chef. Of course, it’s always amazing on its own with its smoky, bright, well-balanced flavor and smooth finish.
