About this product
Deliciously Dark, Sweet Finish. Our vegan Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt 1:1 bar is the perfect daily edible for anyone who likes to pair CBD with their THC. It’s all the benefits of THC, CBD, and chocolate rolled up into one incredibly delicious package! what’s in it? 72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD cannabinoid distillate in a 1:1 ratio, and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt. THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.