Grön is one of Oregon’s largest and most forward-thinking cannabis and CBD confectioners. We offer a large variety of chocolates that are unique and delicious, provide recipes on our website to inspire your inner gourmet chef, and participate in community fundraisers and events around the state. Here at Grön we pair decadent, high-quality chocolate with a fully activated cannabis extract, then hand-decorate each piece with intricate care. It all makes for a cannabis experience without compare, and we invite you to share in that experience yourself! It is our sincere hope that you enjoy savoring each Grön confection as much as we enjoyed creating it. We're committed to fairness, sustainability, minimal environmental impact and enhancing communities. Aside from using only hand-harvested, Fair Trade cacao beans, our toppings and chocolate inclusions are locally sourced, organic, and provided by local partners. We're happy to make people happy—and to make a difference one bar, bite, and bit at a time.