Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel 1:1

by Gron

Gron Edibles Chocolates Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel 1:1
$20.00MSRP

Delightfully Crunchy, Extra Creamy. This bar is the ultimate marriage of salty and sweet, and with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, it’s definitely a crowd favorite! what’s in it? 41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/THC cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio and completely topped with crushed peanut butter pretzels. THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package

We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.