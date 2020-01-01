About this product
Delightfully Crunchy, Extra Creamy. This bar is the ultimate marriage of salty and sweet, and with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, it’s definitely a crowd favorite! what’s in it? 41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/THC cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio and completely topped with crushed peanut butter pretzels. THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
