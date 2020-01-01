About this product
Silky Smooth, Buttery Rich. This bar is smooth and buttery with a hint of salt. Our Milk Chocolate 1:1 bar is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced THC/CBD experience. what’s in it? 41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD cannabinoid distillate in a 1:1 ratio, and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt. THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
