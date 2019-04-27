Justbgreen
on April 27th, 2019
These are excellent. Mine lasted three hours. Very mellow and nice.
WHAT’S IN IT? Artisan, handmade sugar-coated pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries combined with flavorless, CBD/THC cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. WHY DO YOU WANT IT? The light tanginess of the freeze-dried raspberries eases your mind while the 2.5mg of CBD and THC per pearl helps you easily dial in your dosage for maximal relaxation. RELAX RASPBERRY – 1:1 50MG CBD & 50MG THC/PACKAGE 20 PEARLS/PACKAGE
