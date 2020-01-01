 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Relax: Raspberry Pearls 1:1

Relax: Raspberry Pearls 1:1

by Gron

Write a review
Gron Edibles Candy Relax: Raspberry Pearls 1:1
Gron Edibles Candy Relax: Raspberry Pearls 1:1
Gron Edibles Candy Relax: Raspberry Pearls 1:1

About this product

Tart flavor. Sweet finish. Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon raspberries, these gummies are tart and tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD and THC per pearl give you a perfectly balanced experience of body and mind. Great for a night curled up with a good book, a spa day in a soaking tub, or a stargazing trip with good company. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gron Logo
We are Grön, Oregon’s largest producer of recreational cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff, come from all over the world and every walk of life to join together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy, and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.