Tart flavor. Sweet finish. Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon raspberries, these gummies are tart and tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD and THC per pearl give you a perfectly balanced experience of body and mind. Great for a night curled up with a good book, a spa day in a soaking tub, or a stargazing trip with good company. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio. THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
