THC Stimulate Raspberry Lemonade Pearls 100mg

by Grön

Classic Lemonade. Raspberry Twist. The summery sweet flavor of raspberry lemonade is a beautiful escape to any destination you can imagine. These tart, sweet, raspberry-speckled gummies serve up 10mg of THC per pearl, and pair well with trips to the beach, golden hour photo shoots, or cuddled up with someone special. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural lemon flavor and freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

