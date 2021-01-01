 Loading…

THC Elevate Pomegranate Pearls 500mg

by Grön

Refreshing pomegranate. The refreshing summer flavor will take you pool-side any time of year. With 50mg THC per pearl, you’ll reach a completely elevated state of delight. Perfect for high yoga, post-workout recovery, or a movie marathon with pals. what’s in it? Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls, bursting with pomegranate and mint flavor, combined with flavorless, THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT THC 50MG PER SERVING AND 500MG PER BOX SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10

We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.

