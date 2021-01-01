THC Glow Passion Orange Guava Mega Pearl 100mg
About this product
Tropical Splash. Tangy Fruit. Your favorite summertime drink is now packed with 100mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Glow Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible with a burst of tropical fruit. ALLERGY WARNING CONTAINS: COCONUT 10MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 100MG PER PACKAGE SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, one of Oregon's largest cannabis confectioners offering a wide variety of handcrafted edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We’re happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time.
