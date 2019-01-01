About this product
WHY DO YOU WANT IT? This bright, zesty gummy bite of lemon citrus is packed with 50mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Zest Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a tart, pucker punch. WHAT’S IN IT? One handmade, high-dose sugar-coated Mega Pearl made with natural fruit flavors, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabis distillate. 5mg THC per serving 'slice' and 50mg per package Serving size: 1/10 mega pearl Servings per package: 10
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.