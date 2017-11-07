 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by gronlabb

Our Blue God Flower Rosin is a potent indica-dominant hybrid solventless concentrate. This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in British Columbia. The strain is mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. It has a potency of 61.16% THC, 2.98% CBG, and 1.30% CBD. The top three terpenes in this rosin are; 1. Beta-Caryophyllene at 3.26 mg/g 2. Geraniol at 3.21 mg/g 3. Limonene at 3.02 mg/g

Chocolate_Thunder

Very fragrant and potent. Maybe too potent. I died.

Blue God

Blue God, bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, is a powerful indica mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. Fulfilling all of our indica expectations, Blue God produces crushing full-body effects ideal for nighttime treatment of pain and sleep disorders. With age, Blue God develops a sweet berry aroma and deep purple leaves freckled in frosty resin. Cultivators of this stout indica suggest growing Blue God as a multi-branch plant in soil, with a flowering period between 55 and 60 days.

We create premium solvent-free extracts with medical grade standards.