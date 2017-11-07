Chocolate_Thunder
on November 7th, 2017
Very fragrant and potent. Maybe too potent. I died.
Our Blue God Flower Rosin is a potent indica-dominant hybrid solventless concentrate. This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in British Columbia. The strain is mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. It has a potency of 61.16% THC, 2.98% CBG, and 1.30% CBD. The top three terpenes in this rosin are; 1. Beta-Caryophyllene at 3.26 mg/g 2. Geraniol at 3.21 mg/g 3. Limonene at 3.02 mg/g
Blue God, bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, is a powerful indica mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. Fulfilling all of our indica expectations, Blue God produces crushing full-body effects ideal for nighttime treatment of pain and sleep disorders. With age, Blue God develops a sweet berry aroma and deep purple leaves freckled in frosty resin. Cultivators of this stout indica suggest growing Blue God as a multi-branch plant in soil, with a flowering period between 55 and 60 days.