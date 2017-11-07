About this product

Our Bubba Star Flower Rosin is a strong indica, solventless concentrate. This rosin is pressed from vegan flower that is grown on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The strain is mothered by Death Bubba and Rockstar. It has a potency of 76.6% THC, 1.31% CBG, and 0.94% CBD. The top three terpenes in this rosin are; 1. beta-Caryophyllene at 6 mg/g 2. Geraniol at 6 mg/g 3. a-Terpinene at 4.5 mg/g