About this product

Stratös Sphere GLS004 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig. Made with one part flower rosin, one part minced flower, then coated in a full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication. They have a potency of 33.75% THC, 0.08% D-8, and 0.46% CBD. The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is; 1. beta-Myrcene at 9.54 mg/g 2. Terpinolene 2 at 6.58 mg/g 3. p-Cymene at 5.35 mg/g