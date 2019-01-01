 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by gronlabb

Stratös Sphere GLS004 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig. Made with one part flower rosin, one part minced flower, then coated in a full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication. They have a potency of 33.75% THC, 0.08% D-8, and 0.46% CBD. The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is; 1. beta-Myrcene at 9.54 mg/g 2. Terpinolene 2 at 6.58 mg/g 3. p-Cymene at 5.35 mg/g

We create premium solvent-free extracts with medical grade standards.