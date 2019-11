About this product

This Veganic Unicorn Flower is a sativa dominant hybrid. Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more. It has a potency of 18.02% THC The top four terpenes in this flower are; 1. B-Myrcene at 6.2 mg/g 2. P-Cymene at 3.8 mg/g 3. Terpinolene 2 at 3.6 mg/g 4. A-Pinene at 1.5 mg/g