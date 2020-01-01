About this product

Made from the highest quality materials, the Cannabis Cargo™ grower bags will keep your product in the freshest possible condition from harvest to consumption. (As featured on the “Canna Cribs” - Los Sueños Episode) The bags allow for ideal moisture and gas transmission rate, are heat-sealable, UV resistant, air-tight, and smell-proof. The bags also come with a clear window on the side so you can keep an eye on your product, and show off your bud to prospective customers at the same time. UOM: 250 Bags/Box Free Shipping on All US Orders.