 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Harvest
  5. 1lb High-Barrier Grower Bags in Silver with Window and Zipper - 15"x16"x6" (1.24/Unit)

1lb High-Barrier Grower Bags in Silver with Window and Zipper - 15"x16"x6" (1.24/Unit)

by Grow Cargo

Write a review
Grow Cargo Growing Harvest 1lb High-Barrier Grower Bags in Silver with Window and Zipper - 15"x16"x6" (1.24/Unit)
Grow Cargo Growing Harvest 1lb High-Barrier Grower Bags in Silver with Window and Zipper - 15"x16"x6" (1.24/Unit)

$309.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made from the highest quality materials, the Cannabis Cargo™ grower bags will keep your product in the freshest possible condition from harvest to consumption. The bags allow for ideal moisture and gas transmission rate, are heat-sealable, UV resistant, air-tight, and smell-proof. The bags also come with a clear window on the side so you can keep an eye on your product, and show off your bud to prospective customers at the same time. As featured on the “Canna Cribs” - Los Sueños Episode

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Grow Cargo Logo
Our packaging solutions were designed to ensure your hemp- and marijuana products stay fresh from the farm, to producer to dispensary; ensuring the customer experiences their product in safe, high-quality packaging.