These certified child-resistant Pre-Roll Tubes are perfect for holding your joints and blunts, ensuring the freshness and quality is locked in. With opaque color options as well as a clear version, the opportunities for branding are almost endless while being state compliant. The tubes come in 78mm, 98mm, and 116mm versions that are all optimal for anything between single cartridges, small pinners, or king size joints. Whether you’re a concentrate producer, dispensary, or a farm that makes their own pre-rolls, we have got you covered! UOM: 600 Units/Box Free Shipping on All US Orders