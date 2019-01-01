 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grow Daily Dabber Personal Rig

by Grow Glass

$74.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing the #DailyDabber! This sturdy concentrate rig stands 5″ tall & has a fixed 6 hole disc diffuser to ensure a smooth, flavor packed hit every single time. With a Mini Glass Dome, Nail and Quartz Banger included it's easy to recognize this piece as the perfect companion to your #DailyDriver. Grow's Personal Dab Rig also features a 44x4MM Side Car, a10MM Male and a 3.75" diameter Base. #GrowWithUs Every product you purchase from us plants a tree!

About this brand

Grow Glass Logo
Grow Glass is here to shake up the standards in affordable pipes. Yeah, we’re kind of new, but we’re taking it old school. Grow Glass is perfecting the basics of pipes and their designs while bringing high quality at a patient-friendly price. We’re taking it way back by reigniting the enjoyment of smoking out of wood and hybrid pipes and accessories. At Grow, we won’t sell you anything that we wouldn’t be proud to have on our shelf while not breaking the budget. Whether you’re looking for an affordable daily-use piece, or a special occasion beauty- we’ll have something for you. We use all premium glass and wood and follow important manufacturing guidelines in order to produce durable and dependable pipes & accessories. Our green initiative is just getting started. We care about our environment and our community, and are making strides to contribute locally and globally. From sourcing natural, conflict free materials to placing resource conservation at the core of our values, we are always finding new eco-friendly processes to minimize our impact. Follow our blog or join our newsletter to learn about how we’re helping and how you can too! #GrowWithUs - For every product purchased we plant a tree! A new tree will be planted for every sale Grow receives through the One Tree Planted project.