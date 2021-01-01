Alien Hallucination
Sweet candy and gassy smell and taste. Dense Buds, nice and trichy. Euphoric and uplifting high, it made me want to listen to party on 5th ave by Mac Miller (RIP).
Grow Haven
RESPONSIBLY GROWN, PURE MICHIGAN CANNABIS Our Michigan farm is devoted to building the future of cannabis while giving a nod to the farmers that pioneered cultivation before us. The facility and methods that we use combine the best of both worlds: the complete control offered by modern cultivation, and the plant-fueling power of natural outdoor sunlight. All of our methods combine to create some of Michigan’s most flavorful cannabis flowers.
