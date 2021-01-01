About this product
A bit fruity and gassy smell and taste, dense Buds, mellow high, great for sipping a beer and chilling.
RESPONSIBLY GROWN, PURE MICHIGAN CANNABIS Our Michigan farm is devoted to building the future of cannabis while giving a nod to the farmers that pioneered cultivation before us. The facility and methods that we use combine the best of both worlds: the complete control offered by modern cultivation, and the plant-fueling power of natural outdoor sunlight. All of our methods combine to create some of Michigan’s most flavorful cannabis flowers.
