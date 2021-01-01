About this product
Aroma: sweet, floral, earthy. Nice crystally dense nugs, Frosty with a mix of purple. Effects: Uplifing mental high, very relaxing body high, laughing and happy effects with a subtle body high. Great taste, smooth hits, amazing high both different on the head and body. Relaxed, at ease, happy, child-like feel.
About this brand
Grow Haven
RESPONSIBLY GROWN, PURE MICHIGAN CANNABIS Our Michigan farm is devoted to building the future of cannabis while giving a nod to the farmers that pioneered cultivation before us. The facility and methods that we use combine the best of both worlds: the complete control offered by modern cultivation, and the plant-fueling power of natural outdoor sunlight. All of our methods combine to create some of Michigan’s most flavorful cannabis flowers.
