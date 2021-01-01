 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Paradise Circus
Hybrid

Paradise Circus

by Grow Ohio

Write a review
Grow Ohio Cannabis Flower Paradise Circus

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Grow Ohio Logo

About this strain

Paradise Circus

Paradise Circus
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review