  Alpha OG

Alpha OG

by Grow Sciences

About this product

Alphamedic OG, usually referred to as Alpha OG, is another pheno of OG Kush. Grown by the team at the famous Alphamedic Dispensary in San Diego, this clone produces large bright green flowers with a thick OG Kush trichome layer and super fuel nose. When you grind up the flowers, the pine, and gas tones come through en force. A favorite of the team at Grow Sciences.

1 customer review

5.01

mrblack

Very impressed with this product. I have been a medical grower in the Northwest and was used to high quality medicine. I have been so very disappointed with the medical maurijuana I've found in Arizona until I tried Grow Sciences. This strain is from a good quality phenome! GS also seems to understand how important it is to allow the triches to fully develop. Not to mentiin they understand how to cure. I wish more producers in this state would produce quality medicine like this!

About this strain

Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain. 

About this brand

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.