mrblack on March 28th, 2019

Very impressed with this product. I have been a medical grower in the Northwest and was used to high quality medicine. I have been so very disappointed with the medical maurijuana I've found in Arizona until I tried Grow Sciences. This strain is from a good quality phenome! GS also seems to understand how important it is to allow the triches to fully develop. Not to mentiin they understand how to cure. I wish more producers in this state would produce quality medicine like this!