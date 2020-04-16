 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Beach Wedding

Beach Wedding

by Grow Sciences

Skip to Reviews
4.07
Grow Sciences Cannabis Flower Beach Wedding

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Beach Wedding by Grow Sciences

7 customer reviews

Show all
4.07

write a review

RyanLogue25

One of those strains that looks amazing but just isn't. Very faint smell;tastes like fruit and dirt. Very sativa-like smoke. You wont get that 'punch in the face high' with this strain.

2ooFaDed

I’m a high tolerance guy, Buds Are BEAUTIFUL! Like SUGAR GRAPES! I Am more the INDICA SIDE- EFFECTIVE IN THE EYES=HEAD HIGH= Mellow not Stoney, leans More sativa in my opinion

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.