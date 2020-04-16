Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Beach Wedding by Grow Sciences
on April 16th, 2020
One of those strains that looks amazing but just isn't. Very faint smell;tastes like fruit and dirt. Very sativa-like smoke. You wont get that 'punch in the face high' with this strain.
on April 3rd, 2020
This one is okay... Tastes gross though
on March 22nd, 2020
I’m a high tolerance guy, Buds Are BEAUTIFUL! Like SUGAR GRAPES! I Am more the INDICA SIDE- EFFECTIVE IN THE EYES=HEAD HIGH= Mellow not Stoney, leans More sativa in my opinion