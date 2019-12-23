 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Do-Si-Dos Flower

by Grow Sciences

5.01
Do-Si-Dos Flower

About this product

Do-Si-Dos Flower by Grow Sciences

5.01

Mr_Wizard

I love this strain it's on the top of my list to shop for. I have found not all Do Si Does are the same. Got some Do Si Does from another grower last month it is nothing like Grown Science strain if it didn't say Do Si Does on the label you would never guess that is what its suppose to be. Grown Science products have constantly proven to be superior to the others. The effects are nice and clean don't have to worry about mold or toxic chemicals. Hard to find at a reduced price but just found they are making pre packed popcorn size buds at much reduced price if you can find them. I think this is great as it allows people much like me that can't always afford the high price of regular size to experience Grown Science. Once you try it you will be wanting more.

from Grow Scienceson January 17th, 2020

So grateful to get this kind of feedback. Will be sure and share with our cultivation team. We appreciate you.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Grow Sciences Logo
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.