Mr_Wizard on December 23rd, 2019

I love this strain it's on the top of my list to shop for. I have found not all Do Si Does are the same. Got some Do Si Does from another grower last month it is nothing like Grown Science strain if it didn't say Do Si Does on the label you would never guess that is what its suppose to be. Grown Science products have constantly proven to be superior to the others. The effects are nice and clean don't have to worry about mold or toxic chemicals. Hard to find at a reduced price but just found they are making pre packed popcorn size buds at much reduced price if you can find them. I think this is great as it allows people much like me that can't always afford the high price of regular size to experience Grown Science. Once you try it you will be wanting more.