Killah_420 on February 19th, 2019

A disgrace to even call this dosido. Literally just some plain OG just like all your other "fire". Like they found one OG strain that actually grows quickly and just renamed it a bunch of times. WHERES THE TERPENE DIVERSITY? YOU KNOW WHAT PINENE IS? HUMELENE? Literally an insult that so many people think you are the best. I dont even think youre top 10 in Arizona and I know my stuff. Very underwhelmed. I have no personal reason for doing this other than to enlighten even a single person. No potency what so ever. You put fresh buds in a container that havent fully cured, but don't realize if its immediately bought its nearly un-smokable unless you're using a torch full of butane. Your best sativa is forbidden fruit? 15%? no thanks