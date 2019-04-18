White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) crossed with Face Off OG, bred by Archive Seeds out of Oregon. A true mixture of the parents, she throws large OG structure type flowers, but with purple and other cookie structure mixed in. A quick favorite in the cannabis community, the clear mind and body high with excellent flavor makes her a crowd favorite.
on April 18th, 2019
Compare this to any other bud and the other bud will always lose..... I don’t care what anyone says - GROW SCIENCE = best in AZ.
on February 19th, 2019
A disgrace to even call this dosido. Literally just some plain OG just like all your other "fire". Like they found one OG strain that actually grows quickly and just renamed it a bunch of times. WHERES THE TERPENE DIVERSITY? YOU KNOW WHAT PINENE IS? HUMELENE? Literally an insult that so many people think you are the best. I dont even think youre top 10 in Arizona and I know my stuff. Very underwhelmed. I have no personal reason for doing this other than to enlighten even a single person. No potency what so ever. You put fresh buds in a container that havent fully cured, but don't realize if its immediately bought its nearly un-smokable unless you're using a torch full of butane. Your best sativa is forbidden fruit? 15%? no thanks
on November 15th, 2018
Dosidos purchased from Nature's Medicines in Az was easy in/out and lung clearing was gentle. Pain and nerve pain were effectively reduced, nausea subsided and my appetite returned. I had to wait for inflammation relief throughout my bod. Dose size needed was 30 % more than my usual which increases price per dose. Medicinal effects lasted 3+ hours
Thank you for the review!
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.