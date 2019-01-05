 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Forbidden Fruit

by Grow Sciences

When you see a room of Forbidden Fruit growing you are immediately taken back by the large dark purple colas shooting from every direction. Cherry Pie crossed with Tangie make up this cultivar’s background and you can see the cherry pie and smell the tangle lineage in her profile. A new strain for Grow Sciences, we are taking he about 70 days to open up her full terpene profile.

voyager47

There is an immediate aroma of ripe passionfruit when you open the container. The aroma gets really strong when the buds are crushed. The buds themselves are amazing. The color is the red and purple and super thready. The best-looking bud I've seen in Arizona. The smoke is thick and the taste is smooth but strong. The high is quick to come on and has staying power. You don't need to smoke much, and the stone is energetic and analgesic. Excellent work by GSC on this really special bud.

Lastrealindian

I have titanium from my C3 to T6. I am in constant pain. This strain really helped me as no other bud has. Absolutely love it. I'm also on oxygen so I can't smoke a lot. This was a heavy hitter for me in what I call medihits. Very small amount in bowl. Thank you !

from Grow Scienceson November 29th, 2018

Thank you for the kind review! We do our best to provide the highest quality flower in the state of AZ and put everything we have into growing a consistent, top shelf product. Glad you enjoyed and we will continue to provide you with the quality medicine you need.

14Joints

My all-time favorite - and I've been doing this a while. Delicious in taste and texture as inhaled. The effects are felt almost immediately and last on average 2 to 3 hours! Yes. I said that and I'm not sure if I've ever experienced that from flower. The head high is awesome and tends to motivate me. The body effects kill my back pain; and my anxiety is gone. This is a quality strain, developed and grown by people who know how to do so.

from Grow Scienceson November 29th, 2018

Thank you for the kind review! The Forbidden Fruit is a fan favorite. We put everything we have into growing some of the best and most effective meds available in the state of AZ. Once again thank you for the review and we will continue to grow the meds you need with quality and care.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.