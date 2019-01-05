voyager47 on January 5th, 2019

There is an immediate aroma of ripe passionfruit when you open the container. The aroma gets really strong when the buds are crushed. The buds themselves are amazing. The color is the red and purple and super thready. The best-looking bud I've seen in Arizona. The smoke is thick and the taste is smooth but strong. The high is quick to come on and has staying power. You don't need to smoke much, and the stone is energetic and analgesic. Excellent work by GSC on this really special bud.