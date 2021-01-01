 Loading…

Indica

Forbidden Fruit

by Grow Sciences

Grow Sciences Cannabis Flower Forbidden Fruit

About this product

When you see a room of Forbidden Fruit growing you are immediately taken aback by the large dark purple colas shooting from every direction. Cherry Pie crossed with Tangie make up this cultivar’s background and you can see the cherry pie and smell the tangie lineage in her profile. A new strain for Grow Sciences, we are taking her about 70 days to open up her full terpene profile.

About this brand

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

