Live Hash Rosin Cartridge Beach Wedding
Beach Wedding Our Live Hash Rosin Cartridges use only our freshest, fullest nugs. No trim, no larf. Only hand harvested nugs. Those premium nugs are frozen immediately after harvest. Once frozen, they are washed in ice water to naturally extract cannabinoids. The extracted cannabinoids are placed in a pharmaceutical grade freeze dryer to extract moisture. Now resembling “bubble hash”, the product is squished with heat and pressure to create a liquid. This all natural Live Hash Rosin liquid is placed into our cartridges.
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Beach Wedding is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Wedding Cake. This strain produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. In small doses, Beach Wedding provides enough mental energy for tackling small tasks around the house. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa. Beach Wedding smells pungent with earthy undertones of citrus. Growers say this strain comes in pointy, dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Beach Wedding was originally bred by Oni Seeds Co. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
