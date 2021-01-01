 Loading…

Live Hash Rosin Cartridge Willies Kush Cake

by Grow Sciences

Our Live Hash Rosin Cartridges use only our freshest, fullest nugs. No trim, no larf. Only hand harvested nugs. Those premium nugs are frozen immediately after harvest. Once frozen, they are washed in ice water to naturally extract cannabinoids. The extracted cannabinoids are placed in a pharmaceutical grade freeze dryer to extract moisture. Now resembling “bubble hash”, the product is squished with heat and pressure to create a liquid. This all natural Live Hash Rosin liquid is placed into our cartridges.

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.

