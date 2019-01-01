About this product
Madman OG is the result of crossing the famous LA Confidential and SoCal OG Kush. When you crack open these nugs you get a strong pine scent with fuel undertones. The nugs are large and bright green, with a nose of earth and coffee.
Madman OG
Madman OG
Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep.