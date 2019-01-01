 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Madman OG

by Grow Sciences

About this product

Madman OG is the result of crossing the famous LA Confidential and SoCal OG Kush. When you crack open these nugs you get a strong pine scent with fuel undertones. The nugs are large and bright green, with a nose of earth and coffee.

About this strain

Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep. 

About this brand

We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.