BigJay13 on June 18th, 2019

Hands down a must try for any true marijuana connoisseur, Grow Sciences is in a different league and I've had my medical card for over 5 years and tried all the different vendors offerings and Grow Sciences are the best at producing the best strains and buds in AZ hands down. The moment I opened the jar the smell of OG diesel fuel permeated the air and my roommate ON THE FLOOR BELOW as I'm on the 2nd floor yells "don't smoke that stinky stuff in here." LOL all I did was open the jar and not even a minute later thought I was smoking it, cuz it was so pungent. Grow Sciences is in a different league and I've had my card for 5 years and emphasize quality and they do as well.