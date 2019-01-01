About this product
Motorbreath Live Hash Rosin 1g by Grow Sciences
About this strain
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
About this brand
Grow Sciences
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.